Verdini, the story of the Anas manager: “So I was hooked by the lobby”

Verdini investigation, the story of the Anas manager

New details on the investigation against Verdini father and son in Repubblica, which writes about the story of the Anas manager under investigation, Domenico Petruzzelli, on how Inver made her knowledge available in politics: “They presented themselves as lobbyists linked to political knowledge: I met them for the first time in a bar, introduced themselves by an Anas trade unionist”, Petruzzelli tells the prosecutors of the investigation after the searches last year, when he asked to be heard “because I believe I have not committed any crime”.

We always read in Repubblica: “They asked me for my telephone number because they had a friend who had an innovative product for fire extinguishing systems in tunnels”. At that point “I had him put in contact with the tunnel technician Anas”. Again: “Pileri and Verdini introduced me to the undersecretary Federico Freni for Roma-Latina”. There was a hypothesis of changing the name of the Company. “If there had been, there would have been no formal obstacle to my possible appointment as director of the new company”.

According to Repubblica, however, “his defense resembles a confession. Or at least the long indictment of a system”. The newspaper reports other quotation marks: «I met them like many other people, they presented themselves as lobbyists with political connections. Fabio Pileri (editor's note, one of the partners of Inver with Verdini) introduced him to me in a bar, an Anas trade unionist, around 2020. Then Pileri asked me for my telephone number because he had a friend of his who had an innovative product for extinguishing systems in tunnels, the entrepreneur Antonio Veneziano. We had a lunch, perhaps around the spring of 2021, where Veneziano illustrated the technical characteristics of the product to me. At that point, I put him in contact with the Anas tunnel technician, Luca Cedrone, so that the “tunnel structure” led by Cedrone in Anas could test its technical validity”.

It's still: «I remember attending a dinner in January 2022 at the Verdini house: Pileri and Cedrone were also present. I know that after my presentation there were discussions on this point.” The quotation marks cited by Repubblica continue: «Pileri and Verdini introduced me to undersecretary Federico Freni», the Northern League member today at the Mef who, uninvolved in the investigations, accuses the Verdini group of boasting.

