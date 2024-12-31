Pasapalabra this Monday had the visit of the presenters of the Chimes from La Sexta, Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo, who participated in the orange and blue teams.

Just before Rosa and Manu faced each other in The Rosco with the seconds that both had helped accumulate (along with Fernando Tejero and Marta Hazas, respectively), They spoke with Roberto Leal about the last night of 2024as Cristina Pedroche already did last week.

“I have to say that our colleagues Cristina and Dani They only came today because they have a nerve in their body… “Tomorrow is the big day,” commented the Sevillian.

Roberto Leal, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“Are you preparing any surprises?” he told the presenters of the Campanadas on La Sexta. “The thing is We both found out about the surprises live“, confessed the driver of Better late.

“It is a world of emotions to ring the Chimes with Dani”added the collaborator of The Anthill. “I was lucky enough to present them at the time and it seems silly about the quarters, but you always have it in the rearview mirror so it doesn’t happen to you,” said Leal.





“Marisa Naranjo, a great member of the Campanadas who I understand perfectly, is that there is a lot of tension at that moment, you play the luck of a lot of people“Matthew noted.

He added: “I have always been more stupid than pretty, and by making a joke or a prank I have ruined nights with friends, losing them…”

“As I am more focused on the joke than on what I have to do, don’t trust me. I have more faith in people“, confessed the presenter of zapping. “I am the other one, the one who is aware of everything,” said Pardo.