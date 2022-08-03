The relationship between Jarlan Barrier and the Junior from Barranquilla went from love to contempt. The samarium, nephew of Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, made his debut at rojiblanco in 2014 and, after a lackluster stint at Rosario Central, arrived at Atlético Nacional in 2019.

Since then, each crossing of Jarlan with Junior fans ends in controversy. The last episode was on July 27, when Nacional played in the Metropolitano, in the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup.

The action for which they ask for a sanction for Jarlan Barrera

Neither Jarlan nor National They played a good game that day. The player was replaced and when he was going to the bench, some objects were thrown at him from the western stand and a lot of insults.

Barrera’s reaction was to point his hand at the Nacional shield, which heated up the atmosphere even more. Dimayor has already sanctioned Teófilo Gutiérrez for doing the same thing in Ibagué, in a match between Tolima and Cali, and could do the same with Jarlan.

Jarlan’s phrase against Junior at a press conference

If something was missing to heat up the atmosphere even more, thinking about the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia, Jarlan spoke at a press conference in Medellín and threw a big taunt at Junior.

“I wanted to play in the best team in Colombia, it was a dream I had for a long time. I felt it when I was in Junior, where we lost finals, where the feeling of crying was different because one came out crying, but it was for losing the finals,” said Barrera.

“Playing in the best team in Colombia was a dream I had for a long time, I felt it when I was in Junior, where we lost finals, where the feeling of crying was different because I came out crying losing finals.”

🗣️ Jarlan Barrier.@datanational #JuniorAUnClick pic.twitter.com/xw9GziI2zA — JUNIOR ONE CLICK (@Junior_un_Click) August 3, 2022

Curiously, Jarlan has won more titles with Junior than with Nacional: he won a League, in 2018, and two Colombia Cups, in 2015 and 2017. With the greens, he has a Cup in 2021 and the League that they just won against Tolima, in the one that scored the title goal.

For Junior fans, there was enormous frustration with Jarlan, who had the Copa Sudamericana title on his feet in 2018, in the final against Atlético Paranaense: in extra time, Barrera missed a penalty that could mean the first continental title for the Juniors. ‘Sharks’.

Then, in the shootout from the penalty spot, Gabriel Fuentes and Teófilo Gutiérrez missed their charges and Junior lost the crown.

From that moment, the affection of the fan towards Jarlan was not the same and in the middle of 2019, the player went to Rosario Central, where he barely played four games.

SPORTS

With Footballred