The Nikkei index rose by 1.41 percent to 33,168.10 points, reaching its highest closing level since September 6, and achieving the highest daily gains since August 28. The broader Topix index also rose by 1.13 percent to 2,405.57 points.

The shares of Uniqlo, which owns the Fast Retailing chain of stores, rose by 2.96 percent, to be the biggest supporter of the rise in the Nikkei index.

Tokyo Electron shares, which manufacture equipment for making electronic chips, rose by 3.03 percent, and Advantest shares rose by 2.02 percent.

Torikizuku Holdings shares jumped 8.96 percent, after the company that owns a restaurant chain issued positive forecasts for the entire year.

In contrast, HIS shares fell by 7.17 percent, although the travel and tourism company reduced its losses.

The company incurred a net loss of $38.06 million in the nine months to July, compared to losses of $225 million a year ago.