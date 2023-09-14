Stalker Drew Barrymore arrested while searching for ‘Harry Potter’ star Watson

A man who stalked American actress Drew Barrymore was arrested while he was trying to find Harry Potter star Emma Watson. About it reports TMZ.

The police detained a stalker named Chad Michael Busto after he entered the dressing room of one of the New York buildings where the show was taking place and declared his desire to marry the artist, and also began to demand a conversation with her and a joint photo. It is unknown whether Watson was in the dressing room or whether she attended the show at all.

Busto was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

At the end of August, it became known that a man showed up uninvited at Drew Barrymore’s farm in the Hamptons. The stalker walked from house to house in search of the actress’s home, then found it and walked nearby, after which the police arrested the man. Previously, during an interview with Barrymore in New York, Busto ran up to the stage, catching the actress’s attention, and demanded a personal meeting with her.

Later, the man who broke into the artist’s house was put on the wanted list.