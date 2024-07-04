Those 402 Tbps represent 402,000,000 Mbps (Megabits per second), which makes your 800 Mbps or more that your favorite carrier gives you garbage.

It’s so fast that you could download all 18GB of Elden Ring, all of Call of Duty or Baldur’s Gate 3 and those Steam titles in a matter of seconds. Of course, you’ll be short on memory to fit your entire game collection on your PC.

If you’re wondering if this speed of 402 Tbps could reach other countries in the future, we have good news for you. Researchers at the Photonic Networks Laboratory of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) in Tokyo used fiber optic cables that you can find on the market. Although they are developing new technologies to achieve this record.

Among them is “the world’s first O-band to U-band transmission system capable of transmitting DWDM over a standard, off-the-shelf optical fiber, thanks to custom-designed amplifier technology,” as shared in the release.

402 Tbps download is the new speed record

The researchers also found a way to amplify data signals to take full advantage of the transmission capacity of fiber optic cabling, achieving a record bandwidth of 37.6 THz (terahertz) over 50 km of fiber optic cabling.

There is always a catch to these tests, though – to get this kind of speed you do need a very, very advanced PC, as your PC with the latest components will not be able to handle that much data at that speed. Even if you could get all that data through your PC’s Ethernet port, there is no drive that could write it that fast.

