Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it's a game meant to be played several times. This is what the co-director declared, who also revealed that there will be a additional content not present in the original game.
The information comes from a panel at this year's Taipei Game Show during which co-director Motomu Toriyama said the game was designed to be played more than oncewith the same chapter selection feature seen in its predecessor.
In Final Fantasy 7 Remake there was a series of contents that varied depending on the choices made: It's possible that something similar is also present in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For now, however, we cannot confirm this.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, beyond the original
As we well know, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it will not be a carbon copy of the original game: Remake had already presented a whole series of changes (which we won't go into detail to avoid spoilers).
In this regard, during the panel Motomu Toriyama revealed that there will be additions to the story compared to the original, confirming that the second part of the remake project will contain a unpublished episode in Costa del Sol (one of the settings).
How large and important this episode created for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be is unclear, but we will just have to wait about a month to understand.
In the meantime, you can watch a summary video of Remake to prepare for Rebirth.
