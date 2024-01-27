Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it's a game meant to be played several times. This is what the co-director declared, who also revealed that there will be a additional content not present in the original game.

The information comes from a panel at this year's Taipei Game Show during which co-director Motomu Toriyama said the game was designed to be played more than oncewith the same chapter selection feature seen in its predecessor.

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake there was a series of contents that varied depending on the choices made: It's possible that something similar is also present in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For now, however, we cannot confirm this.