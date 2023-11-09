The eruption of an underwater volcano in the Pacific created a new islet about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyonear the island of Ioto, also known as Iwojima, according to Japanese media reports today.

The discovery is the result of the research of doctor in volcanology and associate professor at the Earthquake Research Institute of the University of Tokyo Fukashi Maenowhich carried out an aerial survey over the island of Ioto, in the Ogasawara archipelago, on October 30.

During his exploration, Maeno observed that black columns more than 50 meters high erupted every few minutes, causing phreatic eruptions that threw rocks also several meters high, and confirmed the creation of a small island about 100 meters in diameter.

The surface of the islet, round and dark in color, is covered by rough rocks, so the professor suspects that its creation is due to their accumulation.

In fact, “a crater has not been observed on the small island, but pumice stone has been detected floating around it.”

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the professor stated that eruptions had already taken place in the area beforealthough without sufficient level for the magma to create islands.

14,125 islands in the Japanese archipelago The Japanese Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) pearlier this year published the results of a new count of islands in the Japanese archipelago that raised the number to 14,125more than double those found until then.

The last count dated back to 1987 and indicated that Japan had a total of 6,852 islandsbut the GSI came up with the new figure “thanks to the improvement in topographic technology and the digitization of maps.”

EFE