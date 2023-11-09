New electoral polls show Milei’s slight advantage in the 2nd round

Ten days before the second round of presidential elections in Argentina, two new polls indicate a “slight advantage” for libertarian Javier Milei in the polls against the government candidate, Sergio Massa, who won the first election in October.

The Argentine newspaper Clarin had access to surveys by the consulting companies Opinaia and Solmoirago, released this week, which show the libertarian candidate ahead of the country’s current Minister of Economy, by a small difference, close to the margin of error of 2.3%.

According to sources heard by the newspaper, the data has been a cause for concern for Massa and his allies.

The first survey, carried out by the company Opinaia, presented a report with the main conclusions obtained from the responses of 1750 interviewees.

According to the document, “inflation continues to lead citizens’ concerns. In second place are insecurity and corruption.”

In total, 52% of those interviewed stated that they will vote for Milei, against 48% who are in favor of the continuity of Peronism.

Another conclusion of the research indicates that Macri-Bullrich’s support for Milei contributed to the change in the electoral projection, since Juntos pela Change voters are expected to join the opposition. “Looking at the second round, today Milei would prevail over Massa. He manages to retain the majority of voters and gain new supporters transferred from Patricia Bullrich”, says the projection.

According to Opinaia, Massa maintains the votes in the general elections, but is unable to obtain support from the other political spectrum.

The second projection, made by the consultancy Solmoirago, interviewed 1800 people at the beginning of this month, asking voters about the vision of the current government. At the time, 73.6% said they had a negative view of Alberto Fernández’s management.

Just like in the first survey, the result showed a slight advantage for Milei against Massa, showing a 2.04 percentage point difference between them: the libertarian appears with 52.02% and the Peronist with 48.98%.

The second electoral round in Argentina takes place on November 19th. In the first election, Massa won the race with 36.68% of the votes, against 29.98% for Milei and 23.83% for Patricia Bullrich.

Despite the Peronist victory, none of the candidates achieved sufficient support at the polls to be elected. According to the criteria of the Argentine electoral system, to take office, the candidate needs 45% of the votes in their favor or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to their opponents.

In the second vote, whoever obtains a simple majority of votes wins.