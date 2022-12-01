Stadium: Education City Stadium

Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (ARG), 9:00 a.m. (MEX), 4:00 p.m. (ESP) and 7:00 p.m. (QAT)

Referee: To confirm

VAR: To confirm

live streaming: RTVE.es and World Goal

live streaming: You must have the paid services of Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play.

live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live

Live streaming: Sports RCN Live and Caracol Play