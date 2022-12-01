The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup are beginning to take shape and after the end of the days that defined Groups E and F it was established that both Japan and Croatia will face each other for a place in the quarterfinals of the best soccer tournament of the world. This match will be held next Monday, December 5 in what promises to be an exciting day.
On the Japanese side, together with Australia and Morocco, it is being one of the great surprises of this World Cup after its impressive victories against Spain and Germany that caused the elimination of the Germans for the second consecutive group stage. Likewise, they have to be careful since they lost to the weak Costa Rica in a match that they could not make a difference on the scoreboard.
While Croatia, which finished second in Group F after drawing with Belgium and Morocco but with a victory against weak Canada. This Croatian team is with the bases of the team that reached the final in Russia 2018 but they clearly do not have the same dynamics as four years ago. They are led by elite players like Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.
It will be a very even match as Japan comes in with sky-high confidence after a huge group stage and will try to continue on the same path against a team that is playing its last tournament together as their country’s historic generation.
City: Doha, Qatar
Stadium: Education City Stadium
Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (ARG), 9:00 a.m. (MEX), 4:00 p.m. (ESP) and 7:00 p.m. (QAT)
Referee: To confirm
VAR: To confirm
TV channels: Movistar+, LaLigaSportsTV and GOL Mundial all matches of the tournament
live streaming: RTVE.es and World Goal
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
live streaming: You must have the paid services of Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play.
TV channels: TUDN, TV Azteca and Sky Sports.
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: Fox/FS1 (in English) and Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (in Spanish)
live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: RCN and Caracol
Live streaming: Sports RCN Live and Caracol Play
Japan Injury News
The squad led by Hoalid Regragui is at 100% of its physical abilities to face the historic match against Germany for the round of 16 after a very demanding group stage.
Injury news in Croatia
The Croatian national team is in full physical condition and without any loss to face this match for a place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Like all round of 16 matches in a World Cup, the first half will be very busy in midfield and everything will be resolved in the complementary stage where the Croatian players will bring out their individual hierarchy to tip the balance in favor of their equipment. The result will be a 2-1 in favor of the team that finished as world runner-up in Russia 2018.
#Japan #Croatia #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply