The first trip to the United States of the princes of Wales was overshadowed before taking flight. Guillermo and Catalina had to respond to a complaint of racism in the palace court before landing in Boston, on their first trip abroad since the death of Elizabeth II. “There is no place for racism in our society,” stressed the couple’s spokesman.

Meghan Markle denounced, at the time, racist attitudes in court, in the explosive interview she shared with Enrique for the Oprah Winfrey show. This time, the accusations of racism have names and surnames and have caused the immediate dismissal of a lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth II, with more than 60 years of service and dedication to the royal family.

Baroness Susan Hussey, 83 and an aristocrat by birth, is the widow of a former chairman of the BBC board and godmother to the Prince of Wales. She was ‘signed’ by the new kings as an honorary figure in palace events.

This week, Hussey attended the guests of a reception offered by Camilla, within the UN program dedicated to gender violence. And she fell into public disgrace and disgrace by persistently questioning the British identity of the founder of an organization for victims of Caribbean and African heritage, Ngozi Fulani. “Where are you from?” she asked him. “No, what part of Africa are you from? What is your nationality?” she said. “No, no, where are you really from, where do your people come from?” she insisted.

Lady Hussey turned a deaf ear to the responses of the black activist who, according to her version of the “interrogation” at Buckingham Palace, told her over and over again that she is British, born and raised in the United Kingdom. Two other black women heard the incident, which has once again brought to the fore the culture of “institutional racism”, which affects a society in which ethnic minorities make up 18% of the population, according to the latest census.

the netflix series

It is not the only incident that threatens to overshadow the three-day visit to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, whose original focus was on promoting the Earthshot environmental awards. The trip to Boston culminates today with the awards gala of this personal initiative of the prince, but then Enrique and Meghan appeared. Netflix presented a preview of his series.

“No one sees what happens behind closed doors,” says the young son of Carlos III enigmatically. In emotional photographic sequences, with some in which the Duchess Sussex seems to hold back tears, a glimpse of the labyrinth of family disagreements, which caused the biggest crisis in the Windsors since the abdication of Edward VIII to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

“The series explores in six chapters the clandestine beginnings of courtship and the challenges that made them feel forced to retire from their roles in the institution,” the platform advances. Meanwhile, the heir to the British crown tried to redirect the attention of the media to his official agenda, dominated by visits to ecological companies and organizations under the protection of problematic kids.

