In an effort to address growing public concern generated by the increase in bear encounters, which in some cases have resulted in serious injuries or even deaththe Government of Japan proposed an initiative consisting of a series of measures aimed at controlling the population of these mammals in the national territory.

Experts from the Ministry of the Environment proposed including native bears in the list of “species designated for a control and trapping program”highlighting the need for this action in the face of the record number of attacks on humans recorded over the last year.

This set of measures also suggests economic incentives for hunting these animals, a practice that is already applied to other species such as deer and wild boar, in order to keep the wildlife population at bay.

The panel's proposal

From April 2023, Japan has been the scene of 197 bear attacks in 19 prefectures, which resulted in six fatalities. These figures represent the highest numbers ever recorded, according to available official data.

Experts attribute this increase in sightings and attacks, especially in residential areas, to the high temperatures recorded last fall, which led to a decrease in the availability of nuts and acorns, the main foods of these animals. This situation forced the bears to move beyond their natural habitats in search of sustenance.

The government panel's proposal asks municipalities to designate areas of territory as bear habitat.

The government panel's proposal includes the designation of specific areas of the territory as natural habitat for bears, clearly differentiating them from human residential areas, with the aim of monitoring and ensuring that the animal population remains at levels considered “healthy.”

Among the species of bears native to the Japanese archipelago are the 'Ursus thibetanus japonicus'a subspecies of the Asian bear classified as vulnerable or with a high probability of facing the danger of extinction, and the Ussuri brown bears (Ursus arctos lasiotus), present only on the island of Hokkaido.

The initiative specifically excludes bears native to the island region of Shikoku, belonging to the first variety and considered at special risk of extinction, while it is observed that specimens of the same subspecies are expanding to other areas of the country.

In addition, the increase in abandoned farms and the decrease in hunters and forestry workers, a consequence of the demographic decline in rural areas, are identified as additional factors that contribute to the greater presence of bears in areas inhabited by humans.

