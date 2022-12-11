THE ispace, a Japanese space company, launched this Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022) the lunar module Hakuto-R on an unmanned mission sent to the Moon. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida and could become the 1st private company to land on the Moon.

In a statement, ispace reported that the launch and separation of the module was completed and the 2nd stage of the mission was achieved. The success in the first 2 stages of the mission demonstrates, according to the company, “ability to withstand extreme launch conditions” and that the project can be used in future missions. Here’s the full of the press release (455 KB).

During the mission, the company defined 10 stages between launch and landing on the Moon to meet the success criteria. The results will be evaluated according to the determinations already incorporated in the missions under development until 2025.

The upcoming missions should contribute to NASA’s Artemis program (US Space Agency), in addition to advancing ispace’s technology and business.

ARTEMIS 1

Also this Sunday, the Orion capsule is scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean, completing the Artemis 1 mission, the 1st flight to the Moon since the last Apollo Mission, in 1972. on the west coast of the Baja California peninsula, which belongs to Mexico, after 26 days of travel.

This mission is part of a NASA project to return humans to lunar soil. The expectation is that by 2026, in its phase 3, the agency will carry out a manned trip and take the 1st woman and the 1st non-white person to the Moon.