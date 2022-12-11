Home page World

Deutsche Bahn is launching the new ICE 3neo.

Many people are familiar with the annoyance of delayed trains and missed connections. With a “record” ICE and the new train timetable, that should change – at least in part.

Frankfurt am Main – Tue Deutsche Bahn put a new timetable into effect on Sunday (December 11) – and launched its latest ICE express train. On Monday, the first ICE 3 Neo started for the first time with paying passengers on board from Frankfurt to Cologne. Externally, the train built by Siemens is very similar to the ICE 3, which has been well-known since 2000. The improvements are more on the inside: a new lighting concept, windows transparent to mobile communications, a fast lifting platform for wheelchair users and space for eight bicycles are intended to increase passenger comfort.

Deutsche Bahn has ordered a total of 73 ICE 3 Neos with a total of 30,000 seats from Siemens, and four trains have already been delivered. From train number 17 onwards, seats and interior fittings will also have a new design. The last train should be delivered by 2029. The state-owned group pays around 2.5 billion euros for this and: The new trains were delivered on time.

Deutsche Bahn: ICE 3 Neo travels up to 320 kilometers per hour

The trains are urgently needed, said DB long-distance passenger transport board member Michael Peterson – who loudly announced the new ICE Mirror online praised as a “record train” in terms of speed and delivery time. “In terms of reliability, Deutsche Bahn is currently not doing well. Unfortunately, it will remain so for a certain period of time, because we are working flat out to modernize our rail system.”

According to Deutsche Bahn, the trains will travel at a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour, primarily on the so-called racetracks, initially between Dortmund, Cologne, Stuttgart and Munich. Connections to Brussels and Amsterdam will follow in 2024. Frankfurt Airport can be reached in the middle, so that as many domestic flights as possible become superfluous.

In addition to the ICE 3 Neo, a total of almost 140 somewhat slower ICE 4s, which also come from Siemens, are being delivered. According to Peterson, more than 450 ICE will be on the road by the end of the decade – about a hundred more than currently. The government wants to double the number of passengers on the rails by 2030.

New train timetable since Sunday – new night train and a high-speed route

The new Deutsche Bahn timetable has also been in effect since Sunday. Travelers will then benefit from new and faster connections and more seats on some routes. However, they also have to pay more for this – the ticket prices are increasing noticeably. In the coming year, numerous major construction sites will also affect traffic.

The new Deutsche Bahn timetable includes a new direct ICE connection from Hamburg to Frankfurt Airport. For this, the line Basel-Cologne-Dortmund via Frankfurt extended to Hamburg. A new night train from Berlin to Zurich also stops in Erfurt, Halle and Leipzig. New stops will be added to the existing night train line from Hamburg to Zurich. Ultimately, the night train from Munich to Budapest starts in Stuttgart.

With the commissioning of a new high-speed route, the travel time between Stuttgart and Munich will be reduced by around 15 minutes, according to Deutsche Bahn. Connections from North Rhine-Westphalia to Bavaria also benefit from this. In terms of international connections, the company highlights a reduction in travel time between Berlin and Warsaw of around ten minutes.

New DB timetable: train travel is becoming more expensive

Deutsche Bahn is increasing long-distance prices by an average of 4.9 percent. The flex tickets alone will be 6.9 percent more expensive on average. The Bahncards 25, 50 and 100 and the route season tickets cost an average of 4.9 percent more. The entry-level prices remain the same for the super saver price from EUR 17.90 and for the saver price from EUR 21.90. Seat reservations also continue to cost EUR 4.50 in second class, and EUR 5.90 in first class.

In December, minor construction sites are already affecting rail traffic on six routes, for example between Cologne and Mainz, Frankfurt and Mannheim and Giessen and Wetzlar. So far, ten major construction sites are planned for next year, each of which will require closures and diversions for at least several weeks. For example, new tracks will be laid and bridges renewed between Erfurt and Nuremberg by the end of March. From March, the Rostock-Stralsund route will be completely closed in sections. The high-speed line between Kassel and Fulda is being renovated – probably for eight months. (dpa / AFP)