Japan: earthquake of 5.6 degrees shakes the country while there is an alert for rains

Security camera video recorded the movement.
Security camera video recorded the movement.
It had an epicenter about 60 kilometers deep in the sea off the coast of the island.
August 04, 2022, 05:40 AM
An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the open Richter scale shook much of eastern Japan on Thursday. without victims or significant damage being reported, and without triggering the tsunami alert for the territory.
The tremor was recorded at 9:48 local time (7:48 pm Wednesday Colombia time) with an epicenter about 60 kilometers deep in the sea off the coast of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, in the northeast of the archipelago, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake reached level 4 on the Japanese scale of 7 levels, focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the damage, in the prefectures closest to the epicenter.
The company that owns the troubled Fukushima nuclear power plant said it has not detected anomalies at the atomic plant.The earthquake registered level 3 in several areas of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Yamagata and Iwate prefectures, and level 2 in provinces bordering Tokyo such as Chiba and Saitama.
(We recommend: Is the Earth spinning faster? The shortest day in history was recorded.)
Several areas of northeastern Japan are currently on alert for heavy rains that have caused overflows in several towns in Yamagata or a collapsed bridge in Fukushima, while authorities continue to assess the damage.
The authorities have asked for caution due to the risk of flooding and caution with the terrain softened by mudslides and landslides, which an earthquake could favor.
🔊音声あり
【地震情報 2022年8月4日】
9 時 48 分頃 、 県 沖 を 震源 と する 地震 あり まし た。 震源 深 さ は 約 約 60km 、 地震 の 規模 は は M5.6 、 最 大 震度 4 を 宮城 県 、 福島 県 観測 し て て い ます ます地震による津波の心配はありません。 pic.twitter.com/NKwARscUal
—特務機関NERV (@UN_NERV) August 4, 2022
EFE
