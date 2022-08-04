Bolivia.- A girl was run over in La Paz, Bolivia, while she was playing and as a consequence, she suffered a sinking skull when she was accidentally hit with the rear tire of a car driven by his father.

The events took place in the town of Pucarani, in the demarcation of La Paz, when a man was about to leave his home on board his vehicle, without realizing that his 5-year-old daughter He was playing with his bike right behind him.

The rear tire of the car went over the minor’s head, causing a sinking in her skull, for which she had to be admitted to a hospital where she is recovering in intermediate therapy.

According to the medical report, the girl is progressing favorably and could even be discharged in a few weeks. The subsidence suffered must be treated later for which it must be intervened.