The Japan Coast Guard plane that collided with a commercial plane on Tuesday at Tokyo's Haneda airport He did not have permission to enter the runway, according to flight control communications published by the Japanese Ministry of Transportation.



“In the transcription of the communications there was nothing that could be considered a permit to enter the runway,” said Toshiyuki Onuma, deputy director general of the Civil Aviation Office of the Ministry of Transportation, in statements reported by the local Kyodo agency.

(Also: This is how the 367 passengers of the crashed plane in Tokyo managed to evacuate).

The captain of the coast guard ship, the only survivor of the six crew members who were on board, He said, however, that he had permission to enter the runway and in other statements, he would have indicated that he had permission to take off.

In the communication records between air traffic controllers and the company that operated the commercial flight, Japan Airlines (JAL), there was also no indication of delaying the landing, so experts point out that it is possible that both parties were unaware of the presence of another ship on the runway.

(In other topics: Video: passenger recorded distressing moments on the plane that caught fire in Tokyo).

Plane of the Japanese company Japan Airlines (JAL) that caught fire this Tuesday on the runway of Haneda airport, in Tokyo.

According to the state broadcaster NHK, The JAL pilot told his company that he could not see any aircraft as he approached the runway and that he had received permission from controllers to land.

The Ministry of Transportation, through its Transportation Safety Board (JTSB), is investigating the accident at Haneda airport, one of the busiest in the country, after the JAL commercial flight from Sapporo (north of the country) collided with the coast guard plane on Tuesday.

The accident occurred shortly after the JAL plane landed at 17:47 local time (9.47 GMT) in Haneda and collided with the Coast Guard ship, which caused both aircraft to catch fire and forced passengers and crew to evacuate.



(Also: Tragedy in Japan: five other plane accidents that have gone around the world).

The 379 occupants of the commercial flight managed to be evacuated, although 14 of them were injured, while of the six occupants of the coast guard plane, only the captain, who was seriously injured, managed to save his life.

The Coast Guard aircraft was preparing to transport food and water to those affected by the strong earthquake that hit the western coast of central Japan on Monday.

Japan Airlines estimates losses at $104 million

The airline Japan Airlines estimated this Thursday that it will lose around 15,000 million yen (about 104 million dollars) as a result of the accident on Tuesday of one of its planes with another Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, which left five dead.

According to the Japanese flag carrier, the loss of the Airbus A350 plane would be covered by the insurer, public channel NHK publishes. Japan Airlines also examines the impact of the incident on its business results for this fiscal year -which ends on March 31-, including reduced sales due to flight cancellations and compensation to passengers involved.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO