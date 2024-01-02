Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 10:35



| Updated 10:43 a.m.

A plane caught fire this Tuesday at one of Tokyo's airports while landing. The plane, belonging to the Japan Airlines company, landed on a runway at the Haneda airfield, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Television images show huge flames coming out of the windows of a plane, as well as large smoke. Just before you can see an explosion of unknown origin. Some sources report that the plane could have collided with another ship. Apparently, the device had more than 300 people on board. At the moment, the number of victims is unknown.

Fire trucks immediately rushed to the scene of the accident to try to put out the flames. The Japanese capital has two airports: Haneda and Narita. The airfield where this incident took place is the busiest in the country and one of the busiest in the world with 87.53 million passengers.

This event took place just one day after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the country and caused at least 48 deaths.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information