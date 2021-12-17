Japan | 27 people are feared dead in a fire in Japan

The fire was detected local time after ten in the morning.

Japan In Osaka, 27 people are feared dead in a building fire. According to the local fire department, the fire took place in the city’s business district. Based on the TV image, the fire raged in an eight-story building, the fourth floor of which was the worst in the fire, according to local media, a clinic providing mental health services and basic medical services.

A spokesman for the fire department told AFP that 27 of the 28 people injured in the riot were devoid of any signs of life. The victims were taken to hospital.

The fire was detected at local time after ten in the morning and after half a day there were 70 fire trucks at the scene. Firefighters extinguished the riot in half an hour.