Lupen was only three months old when he was spotted walking dangerously along an Apulian provincial road. Fortunately, he was rescued before he was hit or caused an accident. But it was 2013 and he’s been in the kennel ever since, waiting for his second chance.

A very long, heartbreaking wait. Nobody likes it, seeing humans passing in front of you without deigning a glance, slowly ending up in oblivion is the worst legalized agony that can be experienced. For Lupen, cuddles and attentions come only from the operators of the San Francesco di Conversano kennel, in the province of Bari, and from the volunteers of the Fuori di Coda association, who have known him well for eight years and know how much he deserves a new life.

“Lupen is never chosen by anyone. But despite this, he has always remained sociable and open with everyone, the real cuddly of all of us volunteers of the kennel “, they tell us. «The hope of having him adopted, being a dog with a playful and affectionate, sociable, balanced character, has never been lost even if since last May he showed the presence of struvite stones in the urine. Nothing serious, a problem that can be kept perfectly under control with specific food and supplements, and that could probably be solved ».

Unfortunately this little ailment raises the fear that Lupen will continue to be discarded, «but it would be a real shame. He is full of life and has a lot to give to those who will be able to open their hearts to him, it is not possible to think that he will spend his whole life in a squalid box ». Lupen gets along well with females and cats. Compatibility is to be evaluated with boys like him. But all those who think they can change their life can call 339/6811496 or write to fuoridicoda@gmail.com.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) And Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– From Tunisia to Lampedusa, the migrant cat Rambo has found his Tunisian family: “A fairy tale that has become reality”

– The ethologist: “Other than a bear playing with the dog: the owner’s irresponsibility could turn into a tragedy”

– “Here’s how dogs saved us from depression during the Covid pandemic”

– The longest millipede in the world has been discovered: it has more than 750 legs

– From 2027 stop to the selective culling of male chicks in Italy, the Chamber has implemented the EU directive

– Drought warning in Kenya: the shocking photo of six dead giraffes, symbol of a thirsty Africa

– A study confirms the police thesis: the London cat killer was not a person, but a fox

– The happy ending of Romeo, the run-over cat who has returned home to his family

– The story of Nena, female dog of a homeless man saved from a serious infection in the uterus

– Here is Guaco, the life (and football) partner of his blind owner

– Hoi An is the first city in Vietnam to ban the sale of cat and dog meat

– Turkish truck driver travels with a three-month-old cat rescued after he was thrown out of a car

– The boss forbids an intern from going to see her dying cat, and her colleagues resign in protest

– A 14 month old baby sees a dog for the first time in his life, the reaction is incredible

– Cat without teeth but with an extra chromosome is looking for someone who will accept it as it is

– He falls off a cliff and survives a cold night in the Genoese area: the happy ending story of Matteo, a 14-year-old Jack Russel dog

– In Gaza, a shelter uses toy car and bicycle wheels to help paralyzed cats and dogs

– Chow-Chow dog left on the balcony for days dies of cold in the Prato area

– The story of Gigliola, the mouflon puppy who was orphaned on the island of Giglio

– Dogs mutilated to follow a trend on social media and then sold at dizzying figures, the shock investigation

– Palace collapsed in Ravanusa, so the dog Labrador Luna has identified the victims

– Little pig Lilica has grown into a giant, but her owner still loves him

– “I was attacked and bitten by 20 otters, I thought I was going to die”, the story of the attack in Singapore

– She sends her boyfriend’s cat out of the house while he is away, the woman receives the same treatment

– Award to Peg, the dog who kept a soldier company in Afghanistan. After the boy’s death, he now comforts his family

– Find animal and plant species that live and thrive in the largest plastic mound in the Pacific

– So the life of a cat and her cats has changed, now she’s just waiting for the Christmas present

– From hamsters to hippos, many animals affected by Covid and vaccines arrive in zoos. Veterinarians: “Do not pet cats and dogs if you are positive”

– Cat trapped in a manhole for a week, is adopted by the firefighter who saved him

– UK autopsy on Geronimo alpaca reveals no evidence of bovine TB. The furious owner: “He was tortured“

– The happy ending story of Chips: in a photo on social media the owner finds her dog stolen from her in France

– Dogs understand an average of 89 words, some even as high as 215

– Throw a sack out of the van, inside is a dog. La Polstrada attends the scene and denounces it

– Motorcyclists ride over a baby seal on an English beach, looking for the two criminals

– When sleeping with your dog becomes a problem: here are the most common causes of “divorce”

– Illegal puppy trafficking: 48 dogs and 2 cats were kidnapped on the motorway in a van from Hungary

– There is a dog in a frozen lake, two Spanish agents brave the cold and save him

– A couple affected by Covid lose their cat, but Claude eventually returns home

– So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

– To get rid of the dog, they first stab him then run over him with the car. But he survives

– The epic of Bella, the dog adopted by an Italian soldier in Kuwait