Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (japama) began washing the slopes or walls of the presettler channel of the water treatment plant Rio Fuerte Commission in Los Mochis, so it will continue with the process of chlorination, disinfection and sanitization, and on Saturday it will be filled with raw water and it will be made drinkable, said the general manager of the paramunicipal, Raúl Pérez Miranda.

“The cleaning, the washing of the slopes, of the walls, that surround the pre-sedimentation tank have already been carried out to also apply a chlorination system to ensure that it is completely clean, completely sanitized and that when we start to fill the tank, that We would be doing this on Saturday, let’s make sure that that tank is already in a position to do its job and that the supply of drinking water throughout the city is regularized, “he said.

Read more: Tourist providers from Topolobampo, Ahome, are trained in first aid

He stressed that they will comply in a timely manner with the 15-day period established before Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, to desilt, clean and disinfect the tank so that the supply can be normalized and quality drinking water can be taken from the tap.