The weather is currently causing cold temperatures, snow and rain. A hurricane is now heading for Germany, and there are severe weather warnings for some regions.

Update from January 28, 7:55 p.m.: In view of the approaching hurricane, the German Weather Service has declared the second highest warning level for parts of Germany. There are severe weather warnings for the entire north German coast, the Brocken and the Fichtelgebirge.

Hurricane-like gusts with speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour can occur in Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony from Saturday noon, the DWD announced on Friday. Especially on the Baltic Sea coast there could also be individual hurricane gusts with speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. This corresponds to wind force 12.

Heavy gusts of wind are therefore also possible in the high altitudes of the Alps, “only” gusts of wind in the Ore Mountains and in the Harz Mountains. These can also spread to other parts of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein from the afternoon. In the southeastern Alps, the weather service warns of heavy snowfall above 800 meters.

After Scandinavia low: hurricane heading for Germany – DWD with urgent warning for several regions

First report from January 28th

Offenbach – There is currently no trace of spring in Germany, instead the winter weather is picking up again. While a Scandinavian low has already caused a lot of snow in two regions during the week, a hurricane is heading for Germany at the weekend. The German Weather Service warns that the wind will increase steadily in the coming days.

According to the DWD, the storm predicted for the weekend will probably hit Germany on Sunday night. It can reach hurricane strength with wind speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour, especially on the North and Baltic Seas and on the peaks of the northern low mountain ranges. “That will be the big issue in the next few days,” said a DWD meteorologist on Friday.

The first harbingers of the storm were already moving south-eastwards over the course of Saturday. Accordingly, the wind increases steadily far inland. The DWD expects wind force 11 there with speeds of 80 to 110 kilometers per hour. According to the information, the hurricane even swept over the 1140 meter high Brocken in the Harz Mountains at 130 to 140 kilometers per hour.

For Saturday, the DWD warns on its website: “Afternoon and evening in the north and east as well as in the central parts of the country, stormy gusts towards the coast. Storms and heavy gusts of wind on the coasts, as well as on the ridges and peaks of the low mountain ranges and the Alps. Hurricane gusts on the Brocken”. For Sunday, the DWD even speaks of a temporary intensification of the storm situation: “In the night to Sunday in the north-east and east, temporary intensification of the storm situation, then hurricane-like gusts on the coasts are likely, in the eastern inland (roughly along and north-east of the Elbe) not excluded (Storm). Also in the south-east in the lowlands then more frequent stormy gusts. Heavy gusts of wind to hurricanes on many mountain peaks.”

Stormy weather sweeps across Germany at the weekend – all clear after storm surge announcement

The stormy weather is expected to continue until Monday. But that’s not all, the low on Saturday also brings rain, snow and sleet with it again and again. After highs of around eleven degrees on Saturday, temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday.

The storm surge announced for Thursday on the German North Sea coast has remained within limits, despite warnings. A spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said that some of the highs were “quite a bit lower” than predicted. At the Hamburg fish market, which is often flooded in similar situations, the water only spilled over a little, reported passers-by.