Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Japama workers who were accused of allegedly stealing a clothes dryer Last Friday, May 13, in the Urbi Villa del Bosque subdivision, they continue to be separated from their position.

This was confirmed by Raúl Pérez Miranda, general manager of the para-municipal, who recalled that it is the Internal Control Body that is in charge of carrying out the investigation process.

“The workers, according to the procedure, are out of their responsibilities, suspended, they have to be suspended with 30 percent of the salary in what their situation is defined,” he indicated.

The municipal official commented that once the responsibility is defined, the corresponding actions will have to be taken, whether it is the call for attention, the definitive suspension or dismissal.

“This process will take as long as it takes to investigate, it may take 10 or 15 days or more. We had a talk with the leader of the Union towards the trusted personnel also to prevent this type of situation from happening and not only this but of any type, the use of official vehicles must be for activities that have to do with their functions”, highlighted.

Finally, he assured that apart from this case, he is not aware of another similar event or where the workers violate the Board’s regulations.

“We have no other report of any foul they have incurred, but if this happens we have to act immediately. I can say that I see the Union with a very good disposition, in fact, it was a concern as soon as they learned about the subject, they quickly made their union members know that these types of situations could lead them into problems if they did not adhere to what is the regulations ” .