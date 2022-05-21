A 30-year-old man dies after finishing the Brooklyn Half Marathon

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ambulance – siren
Five more people were hospitalized, according to city fire officials.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 01:38 PM
A 30-year-old man participating in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday after collapsing near the finish line. and five other people were hospitalized, according to the New York Fire Department.
The organizers of the race warned the participants about possible discomfort due to the heat wave that the city is experiencing today – the maximum in New York is expected to be 32.2 degrees with an average humidity of 50%. However, a spokesman said it was not clear if the rise in temperatures had played a role in the runner’s death or in the injuries of other people, according to the ‘New York Times’.
(You may be interested: A person died after attending the Baum Fest in Bogotá)
The runner passed out shortly before 9:00 am (local time) after passing the finish line of the race and was taken to Coney Island Hospital (Brooklyn), where he was pronounced dead.said a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department.
At the start of the race, 7:00 am, the thermometer read 15.5 degrees and four hours later, when the Fire Department reported the death, the mercury rose to 21.1 degrees. In 2014, a 31-year-old runner died near the finish line of another New York race after collapsing.
A 30-year-old man collapsed and died just as he crossed the finish line of the half marathon in Brooklyn. He is the second person to die in the race since 2014. There were about 20,000 runners. Temperature in the 70s. #1010wins pic.twitter.com/fVTU4ocmAU
— Carol D’Auria (@CarolDAuria) May 21, 2022
You may also be interested in:
– Mbappé at PSG “is an insult to football”: president of LaLiga de España
– Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?
– Egan Bernal compares presidential candidates with Trump, Chavez and Duque
EFE
May 21, 2022, 01:38 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#30yearold #man #dies #finishing #Brooklyn #Marathon
Leave a Reply