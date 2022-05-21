A 30-year-old man dies after finishing the Brooklyn Half Marathon

A 30-year-old man participating in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday after collapsing near the finish line. and five other people were hospitalized, according to the New York Fire Department.

The organizers of the race warned the participants about possible discomfort due to the heat wave that the city is experiencing today – the maximum in New York is expected to be 32.2 degrees with an average humidity of 50%. However, a spokesman said it was not clear if the rise in temperatures had played a role in the runner’s death or in the injuries of other people, according to the ‘New York Times’.

The runner passed out shortly before 9:00 am (local time) after passing the finish line of the race and was taken to Coney Island Hospital (Brooklyn), where he was pronounced dead.said a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department.

At the start of the race, 7:00 am, the thermometer read 15.5 degrees and four hours later, when the Fire Department reported the death, the mercury rose to 21.1 degrees. In 2014, a 31-year-old runner died near the finish line of another New York race after collapsing.

A 30-year-old man collapsed and died just as he crossed the finish line of the half marathon in Brooklyn. He is the second person to die in the race since 2014. There were about 20,000 runners. Temperature in the 70s. #1010wins pic.twitter.com/fVTU4ocmAU — Carol D’Auria (@CarolDAuria) May 21, 2022

