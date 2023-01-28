First lady, who is from Flamengo, received a “mantle” from André Ceciliano to accompany the Super Cup against Palmeiras

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, won this Friday (27.jan.2023) a Flamengo shirt from the state deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ). According to the president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro), the sociologist will wear the piece in the final of the Brazilian Super Cup. The match will be in Brasília, on Saturday (28.jan), at 16:30 (Brasília time). Palmeiras and Flamengo dispute the title at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.

“With Janja Lula da Silva delivering the mantle for tomorrow’s game”wrote Ceciliano in his Instagram profile. THE Power360 contacted the first lady’s advisory. Janja’s presence in the match is not confirmed. She will decide on Saturday. already the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will not watch the final at the stadium.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) told the Power360 that Janja is expected to attend the game. However, the first lady is not among the entity’s guests.

André Ceciliano and Daniela Carneiro

The president of Alerj was present at the inauguration of the Minister of Tourism on January 2nd. The deputy also promoted a meeting between Carneiro and Lula to negotiate the portfolio command.

Daniela Carneiro was accused of receiving support from the Rio de Janeiro militia during the election campaign. She was re-elected as a federal deputy by União Brasil in 2022. She was the most voted in the state with 213,706 votes.

The councilor and secretary of Science and Technology of Belford Roxo, Fabio Augusto de Oliveira Brazil (MDB), known as “Fabinho Varandão”asked Daniela for votes in 2022. “There in the ballot box, it is Daniela do Waguinho 4412 for deputy”, he wrote in a September 2022 publication.

Fabinho also celebrated the appointment of the deputy to the Ministry of Tourism. “I am proud to say that our dear Federal Deputy, Daniela do Waguinho, was announced as the new Minister of Tourism by our President Lula”, said in December 2022.

According to the newspaper The globe, Fábio is accused of leading a paramilitary group that threatens residents of 10 neighborhoods of Belford Roxo, in the Baixada Fluminense region. The group also controls clandestine TV and internet services and the sale of gas.

The minister and her husband, wagon (União Brasil), mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), also received accusations of maintaining ties with the family of former military police officer Juracy Alves Prudêncio, for at least 4 years. “Swear”as the former PM is called, was convicted and arrested for leading a militia in Baixada Fluminense.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo showed on January 5 that family members of the former Belford Roxo councilor Marcio Pagniezknown as Marcinho Bombeiro, campaigned for Daniela in 2022. He has been in prison since 2019, accused of homicide by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and of commanding the “Tropa do Marcinho”, a group that was part of a militia that operated in the Andrade de Araújo neighborhood of the city.

In a note sent to Power360Minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.