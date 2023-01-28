Crews of T-72b3 tanks of the Central Military District (CVO) perform daily combat missions to destroy fortifications, armored vehicles and manpower of Ukrainian militants. The RF Ministry of Defense shared footage of combat work on Saturday, January 28.

From closed positions around the clock, gunners and tank commanders open fire on the enemy with 125-mm guns in cooperation with reconnaissance and drones.

While working from a closed position, the tank is in cover, which is why the militants do not see it, and the tank shell flies along a ballistic trajectory. This ensures high accuracy of fire and carries a low level of danger to the life of the military.

In November last year, the military department shared footage of the combat work of the crews of the T-72 tanks of the Southern Military District (SMD), performing combat missions. As one of the soldiers said, the use of a tank is necessary in combat operations, since artillery will not be able to break through the infantry as well as an armored vehicle can.

Also, the commander of one of the T-72 tanks of the Southern Military District said that coherence and understanding of the level of responsibility for each action in a team of tankers allows you to quickly and accurately work out on targets. Tankers are working from closed positions in the conditions of the massive use of anti-tank weapons by the enemy, he added.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

