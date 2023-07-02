The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, made a “little table” with the player Marta this Saturday (Jul 1, 2023). The game of passing the ball to another player with his head happened during a training session for the Brazilian women’s soccer team at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The Brazilian women’s team plays a friendly match against Chile, on Sunday (July 2, 2023), at the same stadium, at 10:30 am. It will be the last match before the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

