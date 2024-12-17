Latvian basketball player Janis Timma has been found dead in the entrance of a building in Moscow. As reported by the emergency services to the Russian agency TASS, the 32-year-old forward would have taken his own life after divorcing the Ukrainian singer and actress Anna Sedokova.

Timma, 2.03 meters tall, is known in the Endesa League for his time at Baskonia (2017-2018) and Obradoiro last season. In the current course he was without a team and participated in the 3×3 ‘Media Basket’ tournament playing with the Alikson Team. Throughout his career he was capped 68 times for Latvia and played for other renowned teams such as Zenit (2015-2017), Olympiacos (2018-2019) or Khimki (2019-2021).

Timma was selected 60th overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He came to play with the Orlando Magic in the Summer League. However, according to the player himself, he rejected playing in what is considered the best basketball league in the world.





Adrià Mascorda