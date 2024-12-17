Culture and politics say goodbye to Marisa Paredes: “Today the world is a little sadder”

Talent and commitment. They are the two words that are repeated the most this Tuesday in the messages saying goodbye to the actress Marisa Paredes, who has died at the age of 78 after a brilliant career. The world of culture, but also politics, applauds not only Paredes’ professional profile, but also his most human and social side: “Always defending just causes.”

The vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, was one of the first to say goodbye to the actress. Díaz has expressed in .

Also the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who has indicated that he is “devastated” by the news of the death of “one of the most important actresses that our country has produced.” “His presence in film and theater and his commitment to democracy will be an example for later generations,” he wrote. And along the same lines, the Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun: “We will remember his talent, his voice, the ethical elegance and commitment of someone who embodied the highest of Spanish culture.”

Actress Marisa Paredes dies at 78

In the world of Culture, reactions are governed above all by the shock after the loss. “Desolated by the news. See you always, dearest Marisa.” With those words, Pedro Almodóvar’s brother, Agustín Almodóvar, says goodbye in his X account.