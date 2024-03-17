Janick Pot She left Peru and the followers of beauty pageants amazed by representing the country in the important Miss Universe 2020 contest. The former Miss Peru did not win the crown, but managed to place herself as second finalist; However, and despite the recognition that she obtained from her, she would have distanced herself from the catwalks, since she recently used her Instagram account to publish that she is practicing Muay Thai.

Did Janick Maceta stop being a model to be a professional wrestler?

Janick Pot, known for her tenacity, after crowning Miss Peru 2021, dedicated herself to inspiring other women with her story and supporting Jessica Newton's Little Heroes Peru foundation. Additionally, she partnered with Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid as her manager. Later, she became the image of brands such as Puma, Renzo Costa and Yanbal. Her large number of followers on her social networks makes her an influential fashion and travel content creator.

However, a few hours ago he released a video in which he is seen practicing Muay Thai with his instructor, who appears on his social networks as Randolph Mendoza, a renowned professional fighter. They both practice the sport in a gym.

Until now, it is unknown if Janick Maceta left the catwalks to dedicate himself fully to Muay Thai or if it is just a hobby.

How was Janick Maceta's participation in the Miss Universe?

In the year 2020, Janick Pot, a sound engineer by profession, was crowned the most beautiful woman in Peru after her second attempt at the Miss Peru pageant. Her victory led her to represent the country in the Miss Universe held in Florida, United States.

Her impeccable performance in the international competition catapulted her to fame, grabbing covers and captivating the public. Janick reached the final, competing side by side with Mexican representative Andrea Meza. Although she did not obtain the crown, her outstanding participation took her to third place, an achievement that filled Peru with pride and revitalized the prestige of the organization. Miss Peru.

Despite the controversy, Janick Pot He established himself as an inspiring figure.

Did Janick Maceta return to Miss Universe?

Janick Maceta returned to Miss Universe as a jury. Photo: Miss Universe

The model and former Miss Peru 2020, who left her mark on the international pageant by finishing as second finalist, joined the jury of 'Voice for Change', one of the activities of Miss Universe 2023.

Along with other personalities, Janick had the responsibility of evaluating the representatives of various countries seeking to win the crown. Her experience and knowledge were key to choosing candidates who stand out for their social commitment.

On that occasion, she also had the opportunity to share the stage with Camila Escribns, the current Miss Peru, who also participated in 'Voice for Change'. Both Peruvian representatives contributed their vision and talent to this important event.