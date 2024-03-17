Perugia – He was one of the carabinieri to whom it was entrusted the custody of Benito Mussolini on the Gran Sasso. Ferdinando Tascini, known for being the Duce's last jailer in Campo Imperatore, died on 15 March at the age of 101, in Città di Castello. Honored with plaques and official ceremonies, in a note from the Municipality of Tiferno he is remembered as “a distinguished, polite and kind gentleman, who built his existence on work, family, the values ​​of mutual respect and sense of belonging with the local community where has always lived.” As soon as we heard the news of his disappearance Mayor Luca Secondi and the municipal council expressed the most sincere feelings of closeness to the family, to their children Massimo, Maria Teresa, Maria Francesca and Luca, remembering the wonderful moments spent listening to his stories of life and history. “A gentleman – he remembered – symbol of our community”. The funeral took place yesterday in Città di Castello.

Ferdinando Tascini was born in Todi on 28 December 1922 into a peasant family. He is the third of five brothers. He enrolled at the Ciuffelli agricultural institute in Todi, but was forced to interrupt his studies when he was called up to the army during the Second World War. Sent to Montenegro for almost a year, he then enlisted in the Carabinieri. Called back to Italy he is chosen for a special and secret mission. He finds himself without his knowledge in Campo Imperatore, Gran Sasso, guarding Mussolini, until what was code-named “Operation Quercia”, and which led to the liberation of the Duce on 12 September by order of Hitler. “It was 2.30 pm on September 12, 1943 – he remembered on his 101st birthday – and I wasn't on duty. I was in my room and at a certain point I heard shouts that the Germans had arrived and I looked out the window. I saw a glider that had already landed and there was an officer with a heavy machine gun pointing at my window. At that point I stood still and waited for orders whether to take up arms or surrender.” “Afterwards they ordered us to go down unarmed and surrender. I saw everyone there. The Germans had already surrounded the hotel, tightened the circle and tried to disarm an officer but were stopped by Lieutenant Faiola. Now our task ended there and they behaved quite well with us. Then I remember something: when the gliders landed, Mussolini looked out but couldn't see who was there. He wanted to know who they were, Americans or Germans. The feeling was that Mussolini was waiting more for the Americans than the Germans“, he observed.

Once the war was over, Tascini managed to obtain a diploma as an agricultural expert. In 1950 he moved to the upper Tiber valley together with his wife Adiana (“the teacher of Riosecco”) where in Città di Castello he created an agricultural company specializing in tobacco growing. He ends his work at the mountain community of the city. He lived with his large family, four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, enjoying the shade of the century-old oak tree he lovingly cared for: his favorite place.