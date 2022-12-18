Since the rumors of a romance between Janick Pot and Andrés Wiese, public figures have tried to keep this side of their personal lives away from the cameras. However, from time to time, they show off their love affair on social networks and exchange affectionate greetings with each other, which generates tenderness among the followers of the beloved couple.

This time, it was the turn of the former Miss Peru, who left a brief, but tender comment in a recent publication made by the actor, regarding his 39th birthday.

Janick Maceta’s message to Andrés Wiese

Through social networks, the popular “Ricolás” shared a post with a variety of illustrations in which he appears with different looks. This, on the occasion of celebrating one more year since he came into the world. “Today we celebrate 39 years across all multiverses,” he wrote. Andres Wiese.

After that, Janick Maceta could not avoid commenting and left a romantic message for her boyfriend. “I (love) you in all the multiverses” , he expressed so that Wiese would later add: “Thank you for giving me the best day of all, you are the best!!! I (love) you multiversally.”

Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese exchange romantic messages on networks. Photo: Andres Wiese/Instagram

With that being said, fans of the couple went wild and were happy about the interaction they had on Instagram. “They are cute”, “We all love them”, “So cute”, “Beautiful, they should have a baby now”, were just some of the comments they left.

What does Janick Maceta think of Andrés Wiese’s past?

Janick Pot He was encouraged to give his opinion regarding Andrés Wiese’s love past and what she is like as a girlfriend. Given this, the well-known model clarified that she considers herself a faithful person and that she trusts her partner so as not to fall into the famous “toxicity”, a very common term among current relationships.

“Respect and love is paramount in a relationship, in a couple, they always have to be valued. I am not toxic; no, please, I don’t check cell phones… trust and respect is the most important thing “, he pointed.

Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese are enjoying a good time in their relationship. Photo: Capture America TV / Instagram

Janick Maceta formalizes relationship with Andrés Wiese

The cameras of América Televisión intercepted Janick Pot during the coronation of Miss Peru 2022 and they asked her about her famous romance with Andrés Wiese. Given this, the former beauty queen could not lie and she accepted that she has given herself a new opportunity in love.