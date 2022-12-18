A public bank that is more present in the population’s routine, Caixa Econômica Federal is expanding the range of investment opportunities in municipalities across the country through public-private partnerships and concessions.

In the accounts of the Vice President of Government, Tatiana Thomé, it is possible to boost R$ 34.9 billion in works in areas such as lighting, housing and sanitation in the coming years.

Thomé reports that mayors from the most different political parties are becoming interested in partnerships with the private sector to improve the infrastructure of their cities: “It is clear that it is a partnership in the management of the contract. There is no longer this doubt whether it is privatization or not. It is a concept that all mayors have”.

In partnership with mayors, Caixa provides support in structuring projects. The work is funded by a background created in 2017, in which around BRL 180 million were invested in this activity. A similar initiative exists in BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). There is a partnership between financial institutions in the area of ​​sanitation. Caixa has a wide reach in small and medium-sized cities, where the BNDES does not normally reach. It is the institution that pays aid to the population and is in contact with the mayors.

Caixa currently has 57 structuring projects in its portfolio. They should provide R$ 21.1 billion in investments by the private sector in 205 municipalities, benefiting more than 21 million citizens.

The first results are already showing. In November, the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, carried out a public lighting PPP through an auction held on the Stock Exchange (B3) for the next 13 years.

The winning consortium will invest BRL 58 million in the installation of more than 9,000 lighting points – increasing current capacity by 47%. The current lamps will be replaced by LEDs in the first 2 years of the contract as a way to reduce the municipality’s energy consumption.

The idea is to go further. Thomé calculates that over R$ 13.8 billion in investments in public lighting can be realized in the coming years through project structuring.

As of November 11, 201 municipalities and consortia (which include several cities) have shown interest in partnering. If all projects are implemented, 17% of city halls will have new investments contracted. In all, 44.6 million people live in these cities. They represent 20% of the Brazilian population.





“These investments for public lighting take place in the first 1 year and a half, a maximum of 2 years, of the concession. Then it’s just maintenancesays Thomé.

If there is an expansion of the city, the concessionaire already makes the necessary adaptations in the new neighborhood, for example. “A study is carried out in the project for forecasting the growth of the city and investments are already included in the contract”.

All the auctions held by Caixa have attracted companies. Some business consortia already include companies that supply LED lamps, specialists in electrical installation and technology (to create real-time monitoring of burnt out lamps). The result, according to the vice-president of the bank, is a decrease in the cost of products. In a recent lighting auction in Barreiras (BA), there was a 51% discount.

“It shows that, in addition to bringing the private with a better quality service, you still have a discount on rates and service provision”said.

NEW MODEL

Thomé stated that the contracts are providing for intelligent management. In the case of lighting, there is the possibility of creating a mobile application for the user to signal the place where the lamp is burnt out. And the company has a set time to change the lamp: “Everything is monitored, the provision of services is very different from what the city hall can offer with a small team – which has no way of managing like this”.

In addition to creating jobs and reducing public spending, the modality has the potential to improve city safety. Brighter regions have lower crime rates.

NEW PARTNERSHIPS

Thomé also says that Caixa has the capacity to move forward in PPP models for construction: housing for social rent and socio-educational units.

In the social rental project, companies manage properties used by vulnerable families and also carry out social assistance work. The goal is to re-socialize and gain autonomy for families. The mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), tests a pilot model in the city. The program can be funded by a specific fee or with resources from the Federal Budget, through the National Social Interest Housing Fund.

In its work with the municipalities, Caixa evaluates the best contract model, structures the project, carries out public consultations and then proceeds with bidding and contracting companies/consortia. On average, the process takes 2 years. The bank manages a fund created in 2017 to finance this technical work, the FEP (Support Fund for Structuring and Development of Concession Projects and Public-Private Partnerships). “It’s a revolution”he says.

Caixa expects even greater interest from municipalities in granting concessions for solid waste. According to the model, the management consortiums charge a fee on the water bill (in which there is low default). In the municipalities of Ceará that are part of the consortium Comaresthe minimum fee ranged from R$0.97 to R$4.37 per month.

The auction for this consortium was held on the Stock Exchange (B3) on December 15. Worth 30 years. The winner was the consortium Aegea Engep Ambiental, with a discount of 15.12% on the initial value. The grant will reach 50,000 people. It will have R$ 814 million in investments, R$ 100 million of which in the first 5 years for transshipment services, treatment and disposal of waste.

The following cities are part of the group: Altaneira, Barbalha, Caririaçu, Crato, Farias Brito, Jardim, Missão Velha, Nova Olinda and Santana do Cariri. The city of Crato, for example, is managed by the PT.

“We look at the municipalities: there is no party link with the concessions and PPPs agenda. It is important to have a private partner to leverage investments that the City Hall alone would not be able to bring”, says the Vice President of Government of Caixa.

This report is part of the series Brazil ahead🇧🇷 It is a comprehensive survey of information from the digital newspaper Power360 about the country’s challenges in this 3rd decade of the 21st century, in which democracy is in an advanced stage of consolidation, but institutions and various sectors of the economy still need improvement.