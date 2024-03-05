Janice Burgessthe mastermind behind the success of 'The Backyardigans', died on March 4, 2024, at the age of 72. This news was confirmed by his former partner Fracaswell Hyman, who made a publication on social networks. The sad event has caused many actors Burgess has worked with to speak out and leave their good wishes for the family.

'The Backyardigans' is an animated series that premiered on September 11, 2004 and from its first episode captivated children of all ages. This drawing, beyond having fictional stories, accompanied the adventures of its characters with fun musicals, which made the series more entertaining. However, the end of the program came in 2013, but it made history in the world of entertainment and that is why some channels and platforms still repeat its episodes.

What did Janice Burgess, creator of 'The Backyardigans', die from?

The death of Janice Burgess was confirmed on social networks by his friend and former colleague Fracaswell Hyman. Using social platforms, the writer, actor and director shared words of remembrance about the importance he had in her life. It was also a way to say goodbye to Janice in an appropriate way: through public recognition. However, he did not report the cause of death.

“I met Janice Burgess early in my career, when I was head writer on 'Gullah Gullah Island' and she was assigned as our executive in charge of production. This is the person the network sends to the set to make sure the money doesn't Janice came in with her biting wit, billowing Hermes scarves, and ever-present cigarettes. Instead of a supervisor, she became a friend. She recognized my magic before I did and made sure I was in the room and considered by many of shows that came my way, including 'Little Bill' and 'Taina'. Janice created 'The Backyardigans' and guided many other shows for Nickelodeon, Sesame Workshop, Disney and Apple TV. Her script and story critiques were astute, clear and constructive, and I really appreciate it. Janice, María Pérez-Brown and I develop programs together, we gossip together and oh, how we laugh! I will miss my dear friend. Oh, how we laugh…” he wrote.

Who was Janice Burgess?

Janice Burgess She lived in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the Ellis School in 1974. Likewise, during her professional life, she was involved in the production of various programs and projects aimed at children's audiences. ANDShe is the mind behind the Nickelodeon series 'The Backyardigans', in which she served as creator and executive producer. She also held roles as a writer and creative director for 'Winx Club' on the same channel.

His career includes work on 'The Ghost Writer' for children's production company Children's Television Workshop, now known as Sesame Workshop. In 1995, she joined Nickelodeon in the United States as an executive in charge of production at Nick Jr., and later rose to the position of vice president. In this position, she contributed to several series of the channel's preschool block, including 'Blue's Clues' and 'Little Bill', among others.