“As former first lady “Michelle Obama” has said several times over the years, she will not run for president. Mrs. Obama supports the campaign for the re-election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris”. Precisely on the day of Super Tuesday, Michelle Obama, through a statement from her spokesperson Crystal Carson to NBCnews, disappoints all those who, on the right as on the left, obviously for different reasons, for months they have continued to hypothesize or dream of a last-minute entry into the field of the still very popular first lady after Biden's withdrawal from the re-election race.

Not only. Sources close to the first lady assure that Michelle Obama intends to campaign for Biden next autumn, as she did 4 years ago, even with a reduced agenda compared to that of her husband, the former president Barack Obama who made it known that he was “fully committed” to the re-election of his former vice president. Again, silencing months of rumors and revelations that described an Obama worried about the 81-year-old president's bleak prospects for re-election.

It is believed that the Biden campaign will want to maximize the effect of Michelle Obama's involvement in the final stages, when the undecided electorate can make the difference. “The President and Michelle Obama have been enormously helpful in the fight to defeat Donald Trump the first time, and we are grateful to have their voice and support in the fight for the fate of our democracy this November,” Biden's campaign spokesperson said , Kevin Munoz.

As for yet another denial of any desire on Michelle's part to run, one of her collaborators invites us to go and review what the former first lady declared in an interview with her friend Oprah Winfrey last year. “Politics is hard, and the people who do it have to really want it, it has to be in your soul, because it's so important, and it's not in my soul,” Michelle said at the time.