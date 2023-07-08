The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated before the Chinese prime minister, Li Qiang, with whom he met this Saturday in Beijing, that the US seeks “healthy economic competition” with China, although he asserted that Washington will in some cases take “measures to protect its national security.”

“We look for a healthy economic competition based on rules and that can benefit both countries. There are global challenges before which both countries must cooperate. But The United States, in certain circumstances, must take specific steps to protect its national security, something we can disagree on,” Yellen said, according to a Treasury Department statement.

Yellen’s trip to China, which will conclude this Sunday, takes place two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing and It is one more attempt to reduce the tension between the two powers.

Yellen added during the meeting with Li that their trip seeks to “deepen constructive efforts” so that both countries can “address global challenges” and “macroeconomic stability.”

“China and the United States have a duty to cooperate and show leadership both with respect to their own countries and the rest of the world,” he said.

(Also read: Third World War? Russia warns again about Ukraine’s possible entry into Otan)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

He also emphasized that “disagreements” between the two powers must not lead to “misunderstandings” that “unnecessarily worsen” their economic and financial relationship.

Differences should not be a reason for distancing

The US Treasury Secretary, according to the statement, agreed with Li that “differences should not be a reason for estrangement, but rather an engine for greater communication and exchange.”

The visit comes months after Washington imposed restrictions on the export of US-made semiconductors and materials, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to make parts needed to run supercomputers or advanced military systems.

(Also: What is the Family Reunification Program for Colombians that the US implemented?)

Although there has been no official confirmation, the Wall Street Journal published days ago that the United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

This Monday, Beijing counterattacked by announcing restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium, two key metals for the manufacture of semiconductors, a product that is at the center of commercial and technological tensions between the two countries.

EFE