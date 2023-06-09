Peter Aquino is once again at the center of controversy after the strong revelations made by Jessy Kate. The cumbia singer showed in the Magaly Medina program some compromising chats that the national soccer player sent her to invite her to see him repeatedly despite the fact that he has been married to Katherine Fernández for four years. As you remember, the member of the América club starred in a similar event in 2020 with Xoana González.

Did Pedro Aquino also write to Janet Barboza?

Now, Janet Barboza also joined the wave of criticism against Pedro Aquino, but not only with words, since she showed evidence that the player also wrote to her two years ago. The presenter did not hesitate to show the greetings of the mentioned soccer player that occurred in 2021 on the screens, although she pointed out that she never responded to him and that she did not know who he was.

“Indeed, in May 2021, Pedro Aquino wrote to me. As you hear it, because of what? I don’t understand, I never talked to soccer players, but I found two grains of corn from Pedro Aquino. That was two years ago, I don’t know him, what’s more, until yesterday I didn’t know that there was a Pedro Aquino, ”he specified to the surprise of the rest of his colleagues.

What did Laura Borlini say about Pedro Aquino?

Janet Barboza’s confession was not only due to Jessy Kate’s statements, but was also motivated by what Laura Borlini revealed. The Argentine host was in the last edition of Magaly Medina’s space and assured that Pedro Aquino sent a message to her private Instagram chat, but he never answered her.

“You know that when they invited me to your program (‘Magaly TV, the firm’) to talk about Pedro Aquino and I remembered that, in May 2021, he wrote to me and I asked my son who he was. But I didn’t even respond because I didn’t I know him. I have never dealt with him in my life,” he said.

