Gay Pride, Arisa against Paola Iezzi: “You are almost 50, learn to live”. And she shows her the middle finger

It is a clash between Arisa and Paola Iezzi. Excluded from Rome Pride after the latest statements about Giorgia Meloni, the Lucanian singer responded harshly to Paola’s criticisms, who together with her sister Paola will be godmother of the Lgbtqi + event.

In an interview, Arisa had called for a “change of attitude” on the part of the Lgbtqi+ community towards Giorgia Meloni, who she “likes because she has a lot of cazzimma”. “An unfortunate exit”, defined it by Paola, who at the press conference accused her colleague of lack of courage. “Artists often live in fear, not all of us have our backs covered in the same way”, her comment. “Everyone has their own times, you need to give people time and space to find strength and courage. Courage isn’t easy to find.”

Arisa and Paola Iezzi like Fedez and Luis Sal last night.

Arisa’s response was not long in coming, who dedicated two middle fingers to Paola in her Instagram stories. “Dear Paola”, she began, “I have always followed you, I have always respected you. I’m so sorry to hear this video and see you talking about me like this without trying to put a good word between me and the Lgbtq+ community despite probably your awareness of the not too pleasant period I’m going through regarding this topic. I would have done it, I would have looked for the good and probably I would have tried to make peace. That’s what I always try to do and that’s why I get into trouble,” continued Arisa, then going on the attack.

“Instead, you surely must have received some wonderful applause while you were defaming one of your colleagues, and you were saying things that in my opinion aren’t true, aren’t real, in fact I assure you, they aren’t true. I wish you had seen the interview because otherwise you would have said that yes she said she likes Meloni but she also said that she is in favor of marriages and is in favor of same-sex adoptions. This still makes me a person who supports LGBTQ rights + dear, so you should inform yourself ”, she claimed, then moving on to some of the words said by Paola. “I have no self confidence, mmmh, let’s see. I’m scared of not working, no my darling, maybe you’re scared, that’s why you’re a slave to certain things. I am not a slave to a party, I am not a slave to a community, I am not a slave to anything. I love without stakes, I love understood and I also say no, because loving also means saying no. Yes and no ”, she reiterated, then showing the middle finger.

“If you meet me on the street, don’t greet me, because hypocrisy disgusts me. Hypocritical people suck to me. And sooner or later the truth will come out, I really work for the Lgbtq+ community, I don’t party, I don’t wear sequins, I go to the square to say ‘long live love, long live love, long live love’. Grow up, learn that you don’t talk about others when others aren’t around, especially badly. You don’t speak ill of others when the others aren’t there and you can’t defend yourself. Ah beautiful, you’re almost 50, you still haven’t learned to live. Middle finger!”