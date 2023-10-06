Jamie Spears, the father and archenemy of singer Britney Spears, is going through a difficult time of health. As media such as People and Page Six, who was the artist’s legal guardian for more than a decade, has spent several weeks hospitalized due to a serious bacterial infection. The issue has reached such a point that it has required surgery. Later, Spears was admitted to a specific facility for infectious patients, and now has intense hospital care, but he has already been seen at her home in Louisiana. The illness has been “very serious,” say sources close to him, but he is on the road to recovery and has left the greatest danger zone.

Apparently, Jamie Spears’ illness has been going on for weeks. Already in August, several media outlets announced that he had had to undergo surgery due to a knee replacement. He already had that operation in the mid-2000s, but now they needed to have it done again. It was then that he began to be seen more frequently in clinics and hospitals, and where he was seen with obvious weight loss.

During these years, Jamie Spears has become the target of the complaints of her most popular daughter, Britney—she has two others, the actress Jamie Lynn Spears and the film producer Bryan Spears—. He was the one who kept the singer under legal and economic guardianship for more than 13 years, which prevented the artist from developing her life and career as she would have wanted, according to what she said in the trial in which she sought her freedom and as He later explained through his social networks. The interpreter of toxic She was supervised by her father between 2008 and 2021.

In 2019, a movement began calling for her release, and little by little she raised her voice and made it clear that it was Jamie who kept her in personal, professional and economic confinement. In June 2021, the singer stated about her father in court: “Your Honor, my father should be in prison.” She then said that she was forced to go “three times a week to the psychiatrist,” that she was forced to wear an IUD even though she wanted to get married and get pregnant, and that all custody was “an abuse.” In August of that year Jamie Spears renounced her guardianship and in September the judge revoked it definitively.

Jamie Spears charged about $16,000 a month for the guardianship of her daughter, who has an estimated net worth of more than $60 million (about €57 million). During the last years of custody, testimonies and documentaries highlighted some of the practices he used with his daughter. For example, the diary The New York Times revealed that the patriarch of the family hired a security company to control and monitor all of the artist’s communications, from calls to photos, notes, videos and text messages, so he knew what information she sent and received from her mother, from friends or her boyfriend at the time (and later husband and now ex-husband), Sam Asghari. In fact, according to the staff who controlled this monitoring, Jamie was especially interested in knowing Britney’s love affairs, her partners, and whether they were “a bad influence” on her.

After the loss of custody, Britney and Jamie began a tough battle. She accused him of wanting to keep two million dollars of hers after the trial. He, on the other hand, assured that said guardianship had “saved the life” of her daughter, who at the end of the 2000s had gone through a serious mental crisis. “To protect her and also the children, her guardianship was a great tool. Without that, I don’t think she would have gotten the children back,” he stated late last year in an interview in the Daily Mail in reference to the two children that the singer had with the dancer Kevin Federline, called Sean Preston and Jayden James, and with whom now neither Jamie nor Britney herself, despite themselves, maintain a relationship. She “she was ruined. She did not have money. “The guardianship allowed finances to improve,” Jamie said about the artist.

She, despite everything, has announced that she intends to take her father to court and recover the money that, she claims, he kept. She is still in conflict with him, and they have no known relationship, although some tabloids suggested in the summer that there could have been some rapprochement between them. At the moment, Britney has spent a vacation with friends on a paradise island and has already returned to her home in Los Angeles, where a few days ago she scared her fans by dancing with knives – she said they were fake – and she has not commented on the his father’s health. We will have to wait until the end of the month to find out her version of her relationship firsthand from her in her memoir, The Woman in Me (The woman that I amin Spanish), which will hit bookstores on October 24.