The coach of the Uruguayan national team, Marcelo Bielsa, assured this Friday that the Celeste team is “in a position to dream” ahead of the double date of World Cup qualifiers in which the Uruguayans will visit Colombia and then they will host Brazil at home.

“I dream that we win in Colombia and that we can be better than Brazil, is my dream, and I always wonder if that dream has support in the team’s design and I convince myself that it does. Without deceiving myself, I believe that this is the case for both parties, Uruguay is in a position to dream,” he expressed during a press conference.

The obstacle

In that sense, the coach highlighted that against the Colombian team there is a probability that Uruguay will encounter “a similar obstacle” to the last match against Ecuador in which the Uruguayans fell 2-1.



“The objective is going to be the same, we are going to try to star, to attackto play in the rival field, to not speculate and that we can do the deficit that we had to resolve,” he noted.

The Argentine coach assessed the conditions of the Uruguayan team, which, in his opinion, has a “very great contribution” in terms such as dynamics, mobility, rhythm, collective association and construction of the game. Regarding the clash against Brazil, Bielsa assured that currently it is possible to compare five to six players from Uruguay with a similar sporting performance of a Brazilian player, which is why he highlighted the characteristics of the footballers on his national team.

“There are many players from Uruguay who play in big teams. Nobody plays in Real Madrid if they lose the ball, nobody plays in the Paris Saint Germain If you lose the ball frequently, the same in the Liverpool. No one is champion of Italy and I could make an example of each of the players, so it is not difficult to harmonize and get them to interact” he stated.

However, the Argentine coach pointed out that the way of playing “cannot be modified” since it entails “protagonism and speculation.” He maintained that consolidating a style of play requires “gradual steps” that bring coaches closer to achieving the image they are looking for. .

Uruguay will visit Colombia on October 12 when it travels to the city of Barranquilla to face the local team at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium while on the 17th it will host the Brazilian team at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

