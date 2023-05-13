Corinne Foxx, the daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, reassures the fans: “He has been out of the hospital for weeks and is recovering”, he writes in a post on Instagram, updating his followers on the conditions of the 55-year-old American actor. Indeed, the father “yesterday was playing pickleball”, a cross between tennis and padel that is very popular in the United States. “Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support. Next week we will be able to communicate an important news to you”.

Foxx was first hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia on April 11 after a “medical complication.” The daughter, in the post, did not provide any further information.

In the message, Corinne Foxx, regarding the rumors circulating in these hours on the health of the Oscar-winning actor, also launches a dig: “I find it sad to see how the media exaggerate things”.