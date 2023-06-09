James Rodríguez, out of the call for the Colombian National Team for the friendlies against Germany and Iraq, has not yet defined his professional future, after terminating his contract with Olympiacos, from Greece, at the end of March.

Despite multiple rumors about teams that would be interested in hiring the Colombian player, there is still no concrete offer for him.

One of the strongest was that of Besiktas, from Turkey, but this Wednesday, the club’s own president, Ahmet Nur Cebi, assured that they are not interested in James.

“No… it’s not on our agenda,” said the leader when asked by a local reporter about a supposed interest, but not before asking for the player’s name.

The new version of James: he would come to Boca Juniors

Now, James’ option, according to press reports, would be a return to Argentina. Or at least, that’s what the journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet told, who slipped the possibility of the ’10’ playing for Boca Juniors.

James Rodríguez got the title with Banfield.

The Blu Radio communicator even gave what would be the figures of the contract, higher than the offer that Botafogo would have made at the time, of 3.2 million dollars.

“The contract exceeds the figure that was rumored at the time with Botafogo. The idea is to make him play before taking him back to football in Spain. Make him play in a great one from Argentina ”, he said.

Does Boca have the resources to take James? According to Hernández Bonnet, the money would come from a group of businessmen who would put up the money for a three-year contract.

James, who already played for Banfield at the beginning of his career before making the leap to Europe, would have a place in Boca due to the possible departure of Sebastián Villa, who is suspended due to the conviction he received for gender violence.

Boca Juniors vs. Pereira. In action, Yilmar Velásquez and Sebastián Villa.

