Media Secretary Gunay Uslu needs more time for the question of whether Ongehoord Nederland should be removed from the public order. She will not make a decision before the summer recess, as announced, but only after the summer. Sources at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science confirm this.
Jan Hoedeman, Hanneke van Houwelingen
