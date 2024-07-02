James rodriguez shines in the Selectionbut suffers in the Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Cucuteño is captaining the national team in what is so far an outstanding performance of Colombia in Copa America and his performance could open several doors for him abroad.

According to the criteria of

The Cucuteño arrived without minutes to the Colombia selection after being forgotten by his coach Luis Zubeldía, who only used him for 5 minutes in the classic against Palmeiras and then erased him.

James Rodriguez warming up. Photo:Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Share

James Rodriguez’s future is up in the air

Zubeldia He threw a strong dart at him James Rodriguez at a press conference after revealing that he was out of shape and demanding more from him in the morning training session. The relationship between the parties seems to have broken down and the left-hander stopped playing.

In Brazil There is talk of a possible departure of the captain of the Colombia selection from Sao Paulo after the controversies he has experienced in São Paulo and the emotional problem he suffered a few weeks before the start of the Copa América.

The Colombia selection It is the comfort zone of James Rodríguez, who does not stop shining in the midfield of a team led by Néstor Lorenzo and is the conductor of a team that has left very good impressions.

He was the figure of the match. Photo:Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10 Share

The rebirth in Copa America

The left-hander was the architect of opening the defense of the ironclad Paraguay on the first date of group D of the America Cup with two exquisite assists and gave another assist in the rout against Costa Rica.

James Rodriguez knows that the America Cup It is a great showcase to show off and according to information coming from abroad, the left-hander is on the radar of a Turkish giant.

According to the Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler, The 32-year-old midfielder is being followed by Turkish side Besiktas, who could repatriate the Santander native to Turkey.

James Rodriguez, the star of Colombia vs. Paraguay Photo:taken from TV and Cristian Álvarez Share

‘I’m sure Beşiktaş is keeping an eye on James Rodriguez,’ the journalist stated on the Vole program.

This is not the first time that James Rodriguez has been linked with the Ottoman side. Last January there was talk of a possible last-minute signing, but his departure from Sao Paulo was not resolved and the negotiation did not come to fruition. Although Besiktas denied the alleged interest at the time.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS