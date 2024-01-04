Home page World

Disney character Mickey Mouse takes on a dark role. A trash film and a survival horror game are the result of an expired copyright.

Munich – The Disney icon Mickey Mouse, in the original Mickey Mouse, swaps his child-friendly, high-pitched voice for a role as a murderer in a trash film called “Mickey's Mouse Trap”. This is due to copyright expiration. In a current trailer you can see how the famous character gets up to mischief.

Chasing young adults through the gambling den – Mickey Mouse killer in horror film

With the beginning of the new year that is Copyright for an early version of Mickey Mouse, which expires by default 95 years after its publication, has expired. Mickey Mouse, who appeared in the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie,” now belongs to the public. However, newer depictions of Mickey are still protected by copyright.

“People shouldn't take the film too seriously, we made a silly, fun film,” the film's writer and producer, Simon Phillips, told the BBC. In addition, not only a horror film is planned, but also a video game – a survival -Horror game.

Winnie the Pooh already killed people, now Mickey Mouse follows

This is not the first time that a child idol has become a horror figure. The film was only released last year “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is known, in which the actual cute bear and his friend Piglet slaughter owner Christopher Robin's friends. This flick even caused one Scandal at an American school when a teacher played itwithout being clear about the content.

Disney has been waging a battle regarding Mickey Mouse for quite some time. “We will of course continue to protect our rights to the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright,” the BBC quoted the media giant as saying. It was originally intended that Mickey Mouse would enter the public domain at an earlier date. However, the deadlines for the end of the protective regulations in the USA have already been pushed back several times by law in the past.

“The script must have taken 100 years”: Fans joke about murderer Mickey

In the trailer for “Mickey's Mouse Trap,” a human-sized Mickey figure wearing a mask runs through an arcade and chases young adults with a knife. “It's Alex's 21st birthday, but she's working a late shift at a gambling den, so her friends surprise her, but a masked Mickey Mouse killer has his own game in mind that the friends have to survive,” the trailer describes .

Amused fans are in the comments section: “The achievement is remarkable, the script must have taken 100 years.” Another YouTube user says: “If Disney locked you up for 96 years, you might also be a murderer.” And one of them delivers To the point for many: “This will probably be one of the worst films of 2024 and yet I can hardly wait for it.” (thanks with dpa)

