Monday, October 17, 2022
James Rodríguez: who is the woman with whom he would seek to rebuild his love life?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Andres Kudacki. AFP

James Rodriguez

Media relate it to a Spanish Miss Universe.

James Rodriguez, Everything indicates that he wants to change his life. He changed teams, now he’s with him Olympiakos, with whom he wants to be a figure again.

Rodríguez, it is spoken in Spain, would have a relationship with the Miss Universe of Spain Sarah Loinazor at least that is clear from their social networks and the comments of the press in that country.

It is noted that cross messages have been seen between them on networks, such as several ‘likes’, which indicates that they have a close relationship.

A listed model

She is 24 years old, was born in Guipúzcoa, Spain, but lives between Madrid and the Basque Country. She is a renowned model, who has been in important parades. She also speaks four languages ​​and is a professional in business administration and management.

The biggest recognition Sarah has ever had is being chosen as the Miss Universe Spain. And on that occasion she said: “As a woman with a Basque father and a Moroccan mother, I am a mere example of diversity and mixture of cultures.”

The ceremony was on September 24, 2017 at the Fortuna Theater in Benalmádena (Málaga), in which Loinaz was the main protagonist.

He took part as a star in the Cannes Festival and then it was at the Venice Film Festival.

Due to his great poster as a model, he has worked for exclusive and recognized firms in the world such as Revlon, Lisi Fracchia and Swarovski.

Loinaz began modeling at the age of 14 and has taken part in Miss World Spain 2015 and Hispanic American Queen of 2016.

Sports

