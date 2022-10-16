The flag of Peru It has three vertical stripes, two on the sides in red and one in the center, in white.

The first flag of Peru was created by him Liberator Jose de San Martinwhose design was divided by diagonal lines into four fields, white at the top and bottom, and red at the sides.

Bernard of Tagle he changed the design to a transverse white stripe between two red ones of the same width, with a sun in the center.

again, Bernard of Tagle he made another modification a few months later with three vertical lines, the center one white and the extreme ones red, with a sun in the middle.

Simon Bolivar and the Constituent Congress They decreed that the flag maintain the three vertical stripes, red at the ends and white in the center, but changing the sun for the Coat of Arms in the middle.

President Manuel Odria modified the “National Flag” by removing the shield from the center. With this reform, two variants arose:

– National pavilion: the national flag with the Coat of arms in the middle.

– war flag: the national flag with the National Emblem in the middle.

What do the colors mean?

–Red: means the blood shed by thousands of heroes and martyrs, who died in the fight for the defense of their homeland.

–White: represents freedom, justice and peace in Peru, according to historians.

What does the Shield of Peru mean?

The National Emblem is divided into three great fields, which represent the great riches of Peru in the three natural kingdoms

– Animal: On the upper left side we can see the vicuña on a light blue background, a native animal and representative of Peru.

– Vegetable: on the upper right side and with a white background is the cinchona tree, a species of flora characteristic of the Peruvian Amazon jungle.

– Mineral: on the lower side, below the two previous ones and with a red background, a cornucopia can be seen spilling coins.