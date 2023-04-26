James Rodriguez He was excited in his first games with Olympiacos and it was believed that he could return to his best times, thinking about the qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

However, the relationship between the Colombian player and the club ended abruptly on April 13, when both Olympiacos and James announced on their social networks that they were ending their relationship “by mutual agreement.”

James said goodbye to the Olympiacos fans on his social networks. “I would like to thank everyone for all the time we have spent together. Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcome in the family of the great port of Piraeus. I wish Olympiacos all the best and much success in the future.” , he wrote on his social networks. Since then he has had little activity in them.

As the days went by, it was revealed that James’ last days in Greece were very conflictive and that what triggered his departure from Olympiacos was a confrontation with the coach in charge, Jose Anigo, with whom he had a disagreement after he decided to take out the Colombian from the classic that they lost against Panathinaikos.

James did not show up for training the next day and Anigo demanded an apology from his teammates, which the player refused. Shortly after the termination of the contract was announced.

James is a trend this Monday due to a news item that came from Greece. In a very long post on his Facebook account, the Olympiacos bar, Gate 7, began to distribute responsibilities for the team’s campaign this season, and one of the worst spared was James.

The bar questioned the Colombian and accused him of committing serious acts of indiscipline. “James, who other Greek teams can only dream of, was a regular at the strip clubs every Saturday!”

Meanwhile, James carries out his individual training, while his future is defined.

The player shared images on his Instagram account in which he is seen in full physical work.

James looks smiling, working out in the gym, and also shares a photo of his left calf where he has the tattoo that commemorates his gold booty in Brazil 2014.

Despite the fact that his latest experiences have not been good, James Rodríguez continues to be sought after in the market. Even he already had the luxury of rejecting an offer, at least for now.

The Colombian did not accept the first proposal made by Botafogo, who expressed their interest through John Textor. The head of SAF Alvinegra sees in the midfielder a “dream of consumption” for the project and has already stirred up the negotiation intermediaries that he will make a new offer in the coming days.

