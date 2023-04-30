James Rodríguez: they ask for it again for Real Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.
James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.
The Colombian is remembered in the Spanish team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He real Madrid reacted to the defeat in Gerona with a resounding victory against Almeriawith triplet of Karim Benzema and a great goal from Rodrygo, against an opponent with rotations and their minds set on the key duel of the next day against Elche, but who took advantage of the Madrid defensive relaxation (4-2) with goals from Lázaro and Robertone, while they remember and some ask James Rodriguez.
Prior to the game, the ‘merengue’ team uploaded a video showing a Colombian goal against Almería and the nets exploded.
(Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Vuelta a Romandía) (Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)
The messages
Several fans uploaded messages in which they praised the passage of the cucuteño by Real Madrid.
“@jamesrodriguez10 you were one of the best at @realmadrid, they just didn’t know how to value your talent!! Cheer up bro!!! You are Colombian pride!!
“James could have been the best 10 in the history of Madrid. His statistics speak for themselves. It hurts the bad relationship with Zidane and Benítez. But James, he was the greatest quality that Madrid had”.
At the moment, since James is without a team, after his departure from Olympiacos of Greece By the back door.
Botafogo from Brazil It is one of the clubs that has insisted on having it, but nothing has been confirmed.
(Shakira: this is her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply