Monday, May 1, 2023
James Rodríguez: they ask for it again for Real Madrid

April 30, 2023
James Rodríguez: they ask for it again for Real Madrid


James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

The Colombian is remembered in the Spanish team.

He real Madrid reacted to the defeat in Gerona with a resounding victory against Almeriawith triplet of Karim Benzema and a great goal from Rodrygo, against an opponent with rotations and their minds set on the key duel of the next day against Elche, but who took advantage of the Madrid defensive relaxation (4-2) with goals from Lázaro and Robertone, while they remember and some ask James Rodriguez.

Prior to the game, the ‘merengue’ team uploaded a video showing a Colombian goal against Almería and the nets exploded.
The messages

Several fans uploaded messages in which they praised the passage of the cucuteño by Real Madrid.

“@jamesrodriguez10 you were one of the best at @realmadrid, they just didn’t know how to value your talent!! Cheer up bro!!! You are Colombian pride!!

“James could have been the best 10 in the history of Madrid. His statistics speak for themselves. It hurts the bad relationship with Zidane and Benítez. But James, he was the greatest quality that Madrid had”.

At the moment, since James is without a team, after his departure from Olympiacos of Greece By the back door.

Botafogo from Brazil It is one of the clubs that has insisted on having it, but nothing has been confirmed.
