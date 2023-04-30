Former Members of Parliament | USU: Slightly more than half of those who left the parliament have applied for adjustment money

In total, 31 representatives lost their seats in the parliamentary elections and 31 gave up their seats themselves, 32 of them have applied for adjustment money.

April 32 of the MPs who left parliament in the elections have applied for and are receiving adjustment money, says News Finn. In total, 31 representatives fell in the parliamentary elections and 31 gave up their seats themselves.

Among the applicants for adaptation money are two former prime ministers: the one left behind in the elections Antti Rinne (sd) and left the policy Juha Sipilä (center).

A member of parliament who has left the parliament can receive adjustment money for 1–3 years if he is not yet old enough to retire. The average adjustment allowance is around 3,000 euros per month.